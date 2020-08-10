I love her too much to do anything but continue to love her. However, in my opinion, my wife's inability at the time to think things out has led us to ask, what do we do now? Does not the biological father, now in his 80s, have a right to know he has another daughter and granddaughters? Does our daughter have the right to know her father? How do we tell her? Are there legal issues? We have a strong, healthy and now Christian family, and nobody will believe this of my wife. I feel lost in space. -- A Broken Dad

Dear Broken Dad: Your love for your wife and ability to forgive her after all these years is beautiful. Your daughter will always be your daughter, no matter what a DNA test says. Having built your family on a strong Christian foundation doesn't mean that you or your wife never made mistakes. No matter your faith, we are all humans, and no one is perfect. Admitting your mistakes and saying you're sorry is what builds character. Start with being honest with your daughter. Consider going to a family therapist or counselor to help work through all of these new emotions. And please consult a lawyer for any legal questions. There are resources to support you and your family. Best of luck.

Keep hope alive