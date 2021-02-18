Try to have a serious and noncritical conversation with your son, and make sure that your attention is focused solely on him. He might open up. If he remains cold and hostile, then encourage him to seek professional help or offer to go to family counseling. If he refuses to go, seek therapy yourself as a way to sort out what's really going on between you and your son.

Excuse you

Dear Annie: I am 60 and share an office with a 20-something. Both of us are women. She is an assistant director of the department we work in, which means she is in upper management. She used to ask my advice but usually chose not to take it, so I stopped responding to her questions and instead referred her to the director of our department. I'm trying to set the scene for you.

The problem is that she burps and belches often. She says, "Excuse me." I've stopped responding. I have tried to tell her it's not acceptable to burp like that at work. She said it's her office, which I understand. I asked if she has some sort of problem with her stomach. She said no.

Is it me? I was raised to believe that such things as burping are kind of rude and not good office etiquette. Are younger kids not taught this?