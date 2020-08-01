Dear Annie: I love my wife very much and try to be a good husband. However, my wife has an explosive temper. Whenever she is mad at me, she punishes me by not speaking to me. This time, she has not spoken to me for almost a week. On the other hand, she can talk to her friends on the phone for hours. What should I do? I am exasperated. -- Out of Ideas

Dear Annie: Your answer to "Confused" was good as far as it went but I think you are missing another very important issue here. This guy's behavior on the job is legally wrong. He is lucky he hasn't gotten into serious trouble before now. Especially, for being a 50-year-old man hitting on a 20-something woman. If he keeps that up, I would be very surprised if someone didn't lodge a complaint to human resources against him. If someone hasn't explained to him by now that his behavior borders on sexual harassment, then they should have. If no one else clues him in, then his wife definitely should. It is downright creepy that a guy in his 50s is hitting on someone young enough to be his daughter. I wish there had been a movement against that kind of behavior when I was that age. -- Suzie