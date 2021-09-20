Dear Annie: My daughter is a 57-year-old divorced mom of four. All of her children live with her except for one, who is a college student. She has been divorced for 10 years. Her husband was having an affair and denied it, but my daughter has proof he did have an affair.

Since her divorce, and even prior to the divorce, I have helped her financially. I am a widow. Now it seems that she is having very little to do with me. She calls occasionally, but I have only seen her for about an hour in 2020 and so far this year. I am deeply hurt. I recently had major surgery, and she did not come for my surgery. She was moving the day of my surgery.

She called and sent a gift, but that's it. Do I have the right to be hurt? She lives two hours away.

I do not think I have offended her in any way.

I should add that she does have a new boyfriend who she sees on weekends. -- Hurt Grandmother

Dear Grandmother: Of course you have a right to be hurt. Feelings are never wrong so long as you acknowledge them and move forward. Perhaps your hunch that she is spending time with a new boyfriend might be a contributing factor to her distance. She is managing four children and a new relationship, so for the time being, try to cut her some slack.