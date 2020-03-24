Dear Annie: I'm an older gent who has been doing weight training for years. I was walking down the beach one day, wearing my swimsuit, and a young lady approached on a bicycle from the opposite direction. She pointed toward me, and I turned to look at the water thinking the dolphins that had been swimming close to shore were back. She said, "No, you!"

Wow. I was blown away. That unsolicited compliment made me feel great the entire day. But it also rang a bell.

Since then, I've started the practice of making appreciative comments, even to strangers, when they're deserved. "That's a really good color for you," or "Good form on that bicep curl" -- that sort of thing. The key is that the comment has to be legit. People know when they're being patronized.

And guess what. It doesn't cost a dime and makes both parties feel better. -- Doesn't Cost a Dime

Dear Doesn't Cost a Dime: It is interesting that right before you had this beautiful realization of kindness, you saw dolphins. Dolphins structure their lives around a social group, called a "pod." They are said to communicate with the others in their pod by making sounds such as clicks and squeaks.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}