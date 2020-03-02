Almost everyone today has a cellphone. Contact your family to set up a convenient time to have short visits using FaceTime or other video apps. You will feel like you are there, and no one has to leave the house!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

When you do want to visit, call ahead to select a time that does not interrupt meals and daily family schedules. If bath time is 6:30 p.m., plan your arrival to create a natural time limit without the awkwardness of choosing when to depart.

Make "dinner night" a monthly event, keeping in mind working parents' and kids' activities. Let the kids help choose the menu or place. Meet at a favorite restaurant or bring a home-cooked meal (Mom's or Grandma's special recipes) to their house. If possible, invite them to your house for a meal.

Create excitement for your grandchildren (and their parents) by dropping off a surprise dessert. Many kids enjoy baking. Invite them over occasionally to help you create those treats. Get out those old cookie cutters; many kids have never seen them. Even older children will get caught up in creating something special.