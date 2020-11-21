Dear Annie: I have two grown children living at home. Both are disrespectful to me and to my husband. I feel obligated to allow them to live here since they don't have anywhere to go, stable jobs or means of transportation. How can I get rid of them and move on with my life? -- Tired of Carrying Grown Children

Dear Tired of Carrying: Let them stand on their own two feet. Ask your son and daughter to start paying rent or to find their own places. If you feel guilty, as though that's too much to ask, then just imagine if you were in their shoes: Would you expect your mom and dad to pay your way well into your 20s and 30s? I think not.

They are grown adults capable of taking care of themselves. By letting them find that out, you'll be doing them a favor in the long run.

Dear Annie: I contracted genital herpes 35 years ago when a sex partner failed to tell me he had this virus. Over time, outbreaks became shorter, less frequent and virtually painless. Based on talks with others with GH, this is typical of the virus' progression. Most claim that the worst thing about having GH is confessing this to a prospective sex partner. I did this recently.