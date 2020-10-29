1. Get the facts. Brush up on the CDC Halloween guidelines (yes, the CDC has guidelines, and no, your Halloween mask does not replace your normal mask). Educate yourself on the safest ways to proceed for your household. The CDC lists activities from lowest risk to highest risk. You'll find some of their ideas in this list.

2. Know the safest alternatives: If you want to be as safe as possible, consider alternative in-home-only activities for your entire household. Coordinate a virtual costume party with your friends. Host a Zoom pumpkin carving event with the people you would normally invite over. Decorate sugar cookies and watch your favorite Halloween movies at home. Host a virtual event where each friend brings a scary story to share.

3. Avoid the front door. COVID-19 spreads when people "share the air" and having kids walk up to your front door is an easy way to "share the air" and put yourself at risk. Instead, do the candy transactions or other activities out in the open, where there's air circulation. Get creative blocking off areas where you don't want people. Use ropes and spiderwebs, chains and even lawn furniture with skeletons in it. Make it clear visually where you want people to go.