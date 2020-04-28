One part of me says: "Wake up! She threw you under the bus. Get over it like millions of others." The other part hangs on to the illusion of love, of being in love -- which is a sweet memory, don't you think? Hardly a day goes by that certain things don't remind me of this past. And she has said the same. Sometimes, it is anger and resentment of being rejected and feeling that I wasn't good enough, and other times it is of that broken-hearted feeling of how much I loved her.

I get along just fine with my current wife, but the memories of the past passion from 50 years ago are always lingering under the surface. I wish Linda would end it and set me free. Or I wish I could end it. Annie, what would you do? -- Burning Desire

Dear Burning: I think you already know what I'm going to say. But if a kick in the pants is what you're looking for, I'm happy to provide it. So here goes.

Cut it out. No more emails, no more phone calls. Exes can be friends when both parties have moved on. That is clearly not the case here. To continue this emotional affair is to risk your 40-year marriage -- and for what? The "illusion of love," as you put it. That is all that Linda ever offered. Redirect your attention to bringing some passion back into your marriage. That is the real deal.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0