Dear Annie: My mother-in-law is a widow and lives next door to my husband and me. I have never felt like we had privacy, as she would walk over whenever she felt like it and visit without calling first.

Even when we were newly married, she would just walk over to our house without reaching out beforehand. My parents always told me to never live next door to your in-laws; it would only cause trouble in my marriage and I would not have privacy. However, when I married my hubby, he was already living next door to his parents, both in very nice homes. Now, don't get me wrong, she is a very nice person. Yet, my husband and I would someday like to move and build a new home in our area.

The problem is that my husband, without even asking my opinion, has said that when we build our house, he will put on an in-law apartment for her. He acts as if it is just a matter of fact that this will happen. He can be stubborn and set in his ways.

We have not discussed this subject with my mother-in-law; this has just been between my hubby and me. My mother-in-law has never discussed the issue of her moving as she ages, and she seems quite happy and content where she is now. Though I believe that would drastically change if my husband and I move.