Dear Annie: My sisters and I always took turns having the family Christmas at our respective houses. Six years ago, it was my turn to be the hostess. I was in the kitchen all morning cooking. As everyone arrived and was going through the buffet line, I noticed no one was taking much food. Some were not even getting a plate. I asked why my daughter wasn't eating anything. She said she ate too much at my older sister's earlier. I felt like a train hit me. My sister said she just "ended up" having a brunch at her house for whoever wanted to stop by to pick up extra gifts. It turns out that she had baked a ham, made several casseroles, prepared a big vegetable tray, salads and a few desserts. She had invited our entire family except my husband and me.

I was pretty upset and said, "Well if I'd known you were going to have something at noon, we would have just came to your house, too, and I wouldn't have spent the time all morning cooking and preparing for everyone to come here." She said, "Well, that's why I didn't tell you, because I knew you would be mad."

She didn't apologize and ended up leaving shortly after by going to get her and my brother-in-law's coats and waving a Merry Christmas, saying they had to be somewhere and left. My Christmas was ruined.