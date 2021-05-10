Dear Annie: My 32-year-old daughter is not watching my 10-year-old grandson's diet and is allowing him to become overweight. When I brought it up, she replied in a very defensive manner that she does not want him to be self-conscious or concerned about how he looks. I was taken aback by this comment and her tone, and I walked away from the conversation because I could tell I had hit a nerve.

She also allows unlimited screen time and video games. This is another subject of great concern to me, but she doesn't think anything of it.

I worry about my grandson's classmates calling him hurtful names. And I worry about his overall health.

I feel helpless, and my heart breaks for him.

All I can do now is pray and, during the infrequent visits, do the best I can to provide him healthy food and daily exercise.

I gather some of the weight gain is due to emotional eating. He has told me that my daughter puts a lot of responsibility on him as the oldest of four. He is responsible while she and her husband rest in their room. She is the sole provider. Her husband, my grandson's stepdad, has been unemployed going on one year. Do you have any suggestions for how to improve things? -- Frustrated Grandmother