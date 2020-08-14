Dear Annie: Our local gym opened back up recently. Only half the machines are in use, to encourage social distancing, and only half the lockers and bathroom stalls are available. We're supposed to all wear masks, but of course, sometimes masks come off during exercise when people are breathing hard or jostling around. I understand that that happens. What bothers me is that there is one guy who never wipes down the equipment when he's done using it. I see him almost every time I'm at the gym, and it really ticks me off. With everything that is going on, it just seems especially ignorant or rude. I've given him pointed looks but that's about it. Would I be out of line saying something to him? -- Gym Rat