Dear Annie: Eight years ago, my brother asked me to support his network marketing work by purchasing a service. Although we weren't interested, my wife and I signed up to support him (and he was pretty insistent). I tried the service several times but didn't feel that it was helpful. With the downturn in the economy, and a scary time for our family, we decided to cancel. It felt right to call him, but after I started to explain, he became irate and hung up. Although we reconciled the next day, I have lingering concerns. His follow-up text said, "We either hang together or we hang separately." To me, that seems passive-aggressive and self-serving.

I want to help him -- but we've already given $2,000 over the course of the past eight years for a service we don't even want or use. It seems like a loyalty test. What also troubles me is the "monetization" of our relationship. What to do? What to say? -- Brother's Keeper

Dear Brother's Keeper: Support is a two-way street, and your brother isn't following the rules of the road.

You seem like a very empathetic person: First, you subscribed to a service for eight years solely because it was important to your brother that you do. And now, you're distressed enough to write to me because you're concerned that he is angry with you.