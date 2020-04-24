× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Annie: I am a widow. I have three adult children, two daughters and one son. I am fortunate that my son, "Ryan," and one of my daughters, "Melissa," both live in the same city as me. But I'm writing because I have an ongoing situation with Melissa.

I have severe arthritis, and while I am able to take care of myself, there are times when Ryan and Melissa could do errands that would be really helpful. Ryan is great with this, but Melissa, not so much.

For example, occasionally I have asked her to pick up some things at the grocery for me. (Grocery shopping is difficult with my arthritis because of the lifting involved.) Sometimes she reluctantly agrees; sometimes she makes up excuses as to why she can't go. Even when she does go, she tends to only get half the items on the list.

I have tried to figure out what is going on with her. I asked her had I done anything to offend her. She assured me I had not. I should tell you that Melissa is a strong-willed, rather stubborn person, and she is very opinionated. She is somewhat of a perfectionist, but this has paid off for her: She owns her own business and it has done well.