× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for 43 years. I have a good life, or so I thought. I recently found out that he has had an affair. When I asked him about it, he told me that it was only for eight months. And he said the reason was because I would not initiate sex. Ha, that is a two-way street. Anyway, I did some checking and found out that it was for two years. He has seen her on Christmas and New Year's Eve. And he even met with her on OUR anniversary. Then I found out that he went to see her a few hours after I had major lung surgery.

He has cried and told me how sorry he is. And how dumb he was for doing this. Every day since I found this out, he has said he is sorry. But here is my problem. First, he lent her some money -- not much, but $400, and she paid back $100. He has been calling her wanting the rest. I found out he called her, and he told me yes, he wants his money. I told him to forget it.

Second, he has had back surgery three times. The last one left him with numbness and weakness in both legs. And he now has some kind of erectile dysfunction. So I am wondering if he stopped seeing her to come to me so I can take care of him. We have had sex, but he is different somehow. It is not the same as it used to be, and it really makes me wonder.