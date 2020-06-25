× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: Two and a half years ago, while my business was doing well, my marriage of 30+ years wasn't.

It was that same old case of drifting apart due to the pressures of life. Our kids had left home except for one, and we looked at downsizing. We signed up for a new apartment, so we had to get our house ready for sale.

My wife and I had this almighty fight -- we'd had these before -- and our relationship was becoming toxic for me, so when we had this fight I finally called it a day. We did counseling but instead of getting us back together, it was suggested we separate, much to my now ex's disgust.

I wanted out, and she didn't. But it was either stay with her and harm myself or leave.

I had to stay at the house as I was renovating it, which made it difficult. A few months later, I'd met my now-partner, who is much younger than me. We fell for each other pretty quickly during that period in which I was still at the house but my wife and I were over. A few months later, my now-partner became pregnant.

No one knew about my new relationship. In November, my wife and I told the kids we were separating, and, naturally, they were upset. I moved in with my partner to look after her while she was pregnant but still kept her and the pregnancy a secret.