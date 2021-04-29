Dear Annie: A cousin of mine found out that we get all the different sports networks in our cable package, and ever since, he has invited himself over to watch games at our house all the time, on a weekly basis. This was frustrating in itself -- but then recently, something unbelievable happened. He was over watching a game at our house, yet again, when my 65-year-old girlfriend began having severe chest pains (which we later learned was a heart attack). As I attempted to figure out what was going on and to help her, this relative said that he'd get out of our way and abruptly left. He just walked out the door, not bothering to call 911 or even to shut the door behind him.

What do I do about my cousin? -- Put Out

Dear Put Out: This guy's behavior is so out of bounds; it's not even in the stadium. Treating your house like his own personal sports bar was rude. Turning his back on you and your girlfriend in a life-threatening situation was flat-out heartless. I really hope she's OK.

If he dares to invite himself over again after what happened, let him know you'll no longer be hosting him for games. It's that simple. Embrace the power of "no."

Missing ingredient