Dear Annie: When I was a child, I had many chilling things happen to me. I barely remember some incidents, and they don't seem to affect me now -- well, other than the mental illness running through my entire body.

Anyway, as a 47-year-old looking back, one thing still hurts me to the core and brings tears to my eyes as I write this: I miss my sister. And I miss her because there is this huge divide between us stemming from something that happened when I was 17. I was forced to reveal to her and my mother, at a psychiatric treatment facility for depression, that my mother's ex-husband had abused me when I was in seventh and eighth grade, and my sister flat-out told me and the therapist that she didn't believe it.

How do I repair our relationship if she never believed me to begin with? -- Brokenhearted

Dear Brokenhearted: You were very brave to tell your sister what happened. Sadly, it was too painful for her to say she is sorry for what happened. Hopefully, in time, she will gain strength and compassion for you, and you can begin to heal your relationship. But regardless of your relationship with your sister, your relationship with yourself and the trauma that you suffered are first and foremost. I believe you, and I am sorry that happened to you.