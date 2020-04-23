× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Annie: I was wondering how the man with a short fuse was functioning in the work situation. I had a friend years ago who had anger issues that caused disastrous results in his family, professional life and social life. His license was revoked, and he was ordered to get help, which he did as an inpatient in a psychiatric facility. He was discharged on medications, and he became a totally different person, completely restoring those aspects of his life. -- Friend Reinvented Life

Dear Friend Reinvented Life: I am printing your letter because it shows that recovery is possible. If you have problems and seek the help of trained professionals, you can improve. Congratulations to your friend. I'm glad his loved ones have him back.

