Dear Annie: I was always under the impression that when invited to stay somewhere, guests did not need to bring anything. They should just enjoy being a guest. There was a recent letter where a man asks for his guests to bring a gift. I think that is tacky.

Sure, he has worked hard to get his property and now wants to invite "guests" over. He never said "friends," but guests shouldn't have to pay their duties to him. He may as well be running a hotel; then the guests would be paying for beach towels and food.

I hope he enjoys his new lake house quietly and alone. I certainly wouldn't go there after reading his letter. -- Guests or Friends

Dear Guests or Friends: You make an interesting point, but I think you're being a little rigid. Giving a gift to a host or bringing food to share with a group is a kind gesture. It makes both the host and the guest feel good. But of course, you are correct that being obligated to give a gift in order to be invited is something else entirely. I wouldn't blame you for staying away.

