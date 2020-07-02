× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: With this pandemic and people out of work, this might be a good way to get a few people back to work AND to save a ton of money. Both small and large businesses need to purge their mailing lists. I get mail from places I may have sent for a catalog years ago but haven't done business with them for many years. I have even cut off mailing labels and returned them at my expense to companies asking to be removed from their mailing list, but I continue to receive their mailings. And yes, I am registered with www.catalogchoice.org and https://www.dmachoice.org.

Think of all the trees that are killed. Think of all the extra trash in the landfills. Purging the list could be as simple as reviewing their records and deleting all addresses of people who have not done business with them in some number of years. Or, perhaps send a postcard asking if the person wants to continue receiving the mailing. If so, they call the company. If they do not hear from the customer after a period of time, then they should delete the name. Let's stop the waste. Purge! -- Carol Lynn, The Villages, Florida