Dear Annie: I'm thrilled to finally be planning trips with friends again, now that we're all vaccinated and things are opening back up. Two of my best friends -- let's call them "Molly" and "Bella" -- and I rented a vacation house about two and a half hours away, planning to do a long girls' weekend. We've lined up appointments at a spa together, picked out board games to play and everything. The three of us haven't been great about talking on the phone and over Zoom during quarantine, so I've been looking forward to catching up and seeing how they're doing.

But now, "Molly" is talking about inviting two other friends of hers. Bella and I have only met these other two women a handful of times. They seem fine, but I was really looking forward to hanging out just the three of us. I've had some personal things going on in my life that I was hoping to open up to them about, but I'd feel weird talking about that stuff with acquaintances. And to be honest, after a year of being on my own most of the time, the idea of being around four other people for a few days straight sounds overwhelming. How do I tell her I'd prefer for it to just be us three on the trip, since we haven't seen each other in so long? -- Five's a Crowd