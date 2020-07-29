Dear Regretful: It's time to let yourself off the hook. Beating yourself up over the decisions you made more than 15 years ago does not do anyone any good. It also keeps everyone focused on the past rather than the present. Have a heart-to-heart with your daughter and share with her what you were going through at the time. Do this, not to make excuses for your words and behavior, but to tell her that if you had known better at the time, then you would have done better. Now, you are here to share that wisdom with her.

The only way we learn not to repeat the same patterns as our parents is to be aware of them. By sharing your growth and regrets, she might begin to see how to change her own behavior. As a sign of moving forward and creating a new relationship with her, consider calling your daughter by whatever name she prefers. Using her name of choice is a sign of respect. Model the behavior you'd like to see from your daughter and your grandchildren.

Fun way to reconnect