Dear Annie: I met my husband, John, in September 1964. We married the day after Christmas in 1964. He was in the Air Force, and we traveled near and far for the nine years we were married. We had a son in 1966. In 1973, John developed symptoms of heart problems and had to undergo open-heart surgery. While he was in the hospital, I found out I was pregnant with our second child, and we were both ecstatic. However, he didn't survive to see his new daughter, who was born in December 1973. It has been almost 48 years since he passed, and I still love him. I had his two children and that was enough for me. In 2006, my son passed away with pretty much the same problems as his dad. So, now it's just my daughter and me. We live together and get along splendidly.

My husband was the love of my life. When I think of him (which is often), I still feel the love and thrill of being by his side for almost nine years. Even though I have missed him terribly over the years, I wouldn't have changed one minute of the journey -- except to have him live to see his daughter and be by my side again. -- Alone but Not Unhappy

Dear Annie: I have had a miscarriage, a mastectomy, leukemia and chemotherapy, and at one point I came close to a mental breakdown. Through it all, my husband did not waiver. He held me while I cried over the baby we would never have. He kissed the scar where my breast was removed. He watched over me while I was going through chemotherapy -- and helped care for my newly widowed mother at the same time. That, Annie, is a real husband and an amazing human being. -- One Lucky Wife

