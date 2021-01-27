Dear Something Blue: If you are happy with your current bridal party and you and your fiance already agreed to the number, then by all means keep it that way. While I applaud your consideration for your friends and your politeness in wanting to reciprocate by making them bridesmaids, you have to do what is best for you and your fiance.

However, just because you don't make your two friends bridesmaids doesn't mean you can't make them feel special at your wedding. Maybe they could participate in the wedding as a reader. The most important thing is to communicate to them exactly what you communicated in your letter. Once they know how much you want them at your wedding, but you have two sisters and your best friends from each stage of life in the party, they will understand. Congratulations on your upcoming nuptials.

Drowned out

Dear Annie: The letter from "What Did You Say" about background music on TV shows being too loud is so true!