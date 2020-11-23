Dear Annie: We all know plastics are polluting our oceans. I don't have numbers, but the proportion of balloons amidst us is frightening. In my family, we released balloons to send love to a child lost too young. Although we did it before plastic statistics were the norm, it still makes me cringe. Please ask your readers to celebrate a life or occasion with natural resources. Maybe your readers can even write to you with some suggestions. -- No More Balloons

Dear Balloons: Thank you for your letter. While balloons are celebratory, you are correct that they can pose a risk to wildlife and the environment. The most responsible thing to do is to find a natural resource for celebrations instead, such as flowers, candles or even planting a tree. If you do use balloons, make sure they are deflated and cut up and put into the trash so they don't end up in oceans or waterways or consumed by wildlife. Like you, I'm curious if readers have additional suggestions or comments.

Asking for help

Dear Annie: I am a 23-year-old single mom of three children. I just had a newborn son last month, and my daughters are in preschool and kindergarten. I live with my mom, my 18-year-old sister and my 15-year-old brother. I do everything for my kids.