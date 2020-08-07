I have no idea if he's ever thought of me. His birthday is Dec. 26. Now, I'm thinking maybe a condolence/birthday greeting in December? What would you advise? -- Mad About Him

Dear Mad About Him: There is no timeline for these things. The key is to be respectful of his space and do away with expectations. Only send him a card in December if you're willing to accept friendship rather than romance. Perhaps, one day, he will be interested in striking up a relationship, but that can't be your expectation.

Dear Annie: I've been seeing a married man lately, and I can just tell from the looks on my friends' faces that they don't approve. The way I see it, his marital problems have nothing to do with me. His and I have a relationship that is totally separate from that, in many ways. How can I get my friends to stop judging me? -- Miffed

Dear Miffed: When you feel like a nail, everything looks like a hammer. You must be harboring at least a little guilt over this affair, or you wouldn't be seeing judgment on friends' faces.

Dear Annie: I read your letter from "Marshall Sellers" about people needing to walk against traffic. His letter and your response were excellent!