Dear Annie: I just read the letter and your reply to "Wondering" about correcting mispronounced words. While it's possible that these people had a speech impairment, it's also quite possible that they don't know how to pronounce the words. Having taught English to speakers of other languages for over 20 years, I have plenty of experience with people not knowing how to pronounce words. In my case, my students are often lacking confidence as well as English skills, so I find it important not to further damage that confidence. My strategy is not to call attention to their mistake, but rather to matter-of-factly form a question or response that includes the word, pronounced correctly, of course. In that way, they're able to hear the correct pronunciation without feeling they've been "corrected." This is even more important in a group setting, as focusing on the mistake would cause further embarrassment in front of others. They may continue to mispronounce the word, but at least they've heard it said correctly, and hopefully, they'll eventually get it right. -- Proud Teacher of English to Speakers of Other Languages