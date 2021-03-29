Dear Annie: I have struggled almost all of my married life with never being accepted by my mother-in-law. I have tried everything, just shy of learning how to do backflips. No matter what I do, it is never right.

It is extremely hurtful, especially because my husband never stood up for me until a few years ago. I even went and tried to visit with her, but since then, I have become the bad one for calling her out on several hurtful actions. I told her she was welcome at my house.

She has a great son and wonderful grandchildren who she is missing out on. She lives in the same town and doesn't acknowledge our children because she might have to see me. It is so sad!

I like to fix problems and make people happy. I can't figure out how to fix this. Any advice would be helpful. It puts a strain on our marriage and is just plain sad. -- How Do I Fix This?

Dear How Do I Fix This?: You can't control other people's actions toward you. How she treats you says a lot more about her than it does about you.