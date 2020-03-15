Dear Annie: I am an alcoholic, in recovery for five months now. Recently, I asked my parents to help me because I have limited desire to do anything. I do not know why. I know that I should have more motivation. This blew up into a heated argument (AGAIN), and I now despise my parents. I have put them through a lot, I am the first to admit it, but when is it enough already? I never wanted to be this way, but I don't feel that I need to be reminded of my shortcomings every day. Maybe it would be easier if I just died. They have other sons to make them proud. -- Misunderstood Son

Dear Misunderstood: You are enough -- full stop. Keep reaching out to your parents seeking approval and you'll come up empty-hearted. Take some space from them, especially as you're still in the early stages of recovery. If you've been struggling with this disease for years, it may take a while before your family is able to trust you again. That doesn't mean they don't love you.

It's phenomenal that you have five months of sobriety under your belt. That is a huge achievement. Consider incorporating therapy into your recovery. (There are even some counselors who specialize in sobriety.) Keep taking it one day at a time, and trust that the rest will fall into place as it should.