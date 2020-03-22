We have had our ups and downs, but this is something that just makes me sick. I am so hurt and just feel so belittled by his need for this. It has taken an emotional toll on me, and I need some advice. The past 10 years have been difficult for me healthwise, and the stress that this has put on me really worries me. I don't know whether I can forgive him and move on. I have always had issues with my self-esteem, and this just drives me to think I am not worth much. He says it means nothing to him. I see it as cheating, like if he had had an affair. -- Stressed in PA

Dear Stressed in PA: Your husband's predilection for pornography is no reflection on you. You could be Aphrodite incarnate, and he'd still be looking at the stuff. This is his issue.

That said, the solution won't come from pointing fingers. You must approach your husband with empathy, not as an enemy. Ask him how he feels about his viewing porn; then explain how it makes you feel. Discuss what might help him drop this habit for good. Create an open dialogue and refuse to let anything be taboo between you two. Consider going to marriage counseling for help navigating these sensitive issues.