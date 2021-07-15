Dear Annie: I was in a very controlling and abusive relationship from the time I was 15 until three years ago, when my ex passed away. We were both in our late 30s at the time.

After he died, it took me 10 months of searching before I found someone who is kind and caring -- just such a sweet guy. But lately, I've been frustrated with the dynamics of our relationship.

I work seven days a week, nearly 60 hours. He works maybe 10 hours a week. And I would say that 95% of what I make seems to be spent on him and something he needs. And I already pay every single bill that comes to the house -- utilities, phone plans, groceries, etc.

I'm at my breaking point. I can't live like this anymore. The happiness seems to have been all wrung out of this relationship. It's almost starting to feel like my last relationship, just without the abuse. I've told him how I feel, and he acts like it's no big deal and that he'd just like to continue with things the way that they are. I'm not so happy anymore, but I don't know what to do because he is such a great guy. Please help me. -- Very Confused Girlfriend