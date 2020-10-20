Dear Annie: I have been married for over 20 years to a woman who has been a good mom, but not a woman I am in love with. I care about her tremendously, but I have lost all interest in her romantically. She refuses to work to help with the rising cost of living and impending college tuition for two older teenage kids. She doesn't really keep a clean house. I do as much or more of the cooking -- probably as I prefer to. She wears T-shirts and, half the time, no makeup when I get home.

She just doesn't seem to care about pleasing her husband. I've asked about counseling for years, but she blames me for not going. "You wouldn't do it," she says.

I want to live the rest of my life happy and in love. The thought of living without being in love for the rest of my life is terrifying. I'm a romantic and need that spark.

Then along comes another woman. Yeah, same old story, I know. There is absolutely nothing going on between us, but I admit I wish there were.

So, I can see what's out there that I want to be with. But I'm married and feel obligated to that person who helped build a family. To say I am conflicted is an understatement.