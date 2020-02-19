It's not the same as being there, but I still get to see and share their joy and excitement. My 4-year-old grandson says, "This box is from you, Grandma," and my heart melts. In this day of technology, there is no reason to miss these special events. -- Grandma G

Dear Grandma G: Quality time is priceless for grandparents and grandchildren alike. You reminded us that nowadays, we're all just a FaceTime away, no matter the distance.

Dr. King's legacy

Dear Annie: It means a lot to me that you printed my tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King in your column, "Reflecting on King's Legacy." Thank you very much for allowing me to share my sentiments with your readers. I hope it interested others in learning more about Dr. King's legacy. -- John H.

Dear John H.: And thank you for giving us all the opportunity to reflect on motivating and powerful contribution of Dr. King.

Sense & compassion

Dear Annie: I want to thank you again for printing my letter, "Grieving Mom of a Vet." I just thought it was the perfect time to have it printed. If it helps someone, wow. Suicide cannot be swept under the carpet.