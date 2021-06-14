What do you think, Annie? Is this the way things are done nowadays, and I am living under a rock? -- Pushing the Envelope on Etiquette

Dear Pushing the Envelope: Things are being done very differently during the pandemic. People are having to hold off on getting together for large parties such as baby showers or weddings. Not wanting to do a Zoom call or virtual shower party is understandable.

I'm not sure that you were compelled to send a gift just because you received an announcement card that your friend's daughter is having a baby. However, instead of focusing on all that your friend's pregnant daughter did wrong with this invitation, try to shift your focus to being happy for the couple. It will make you happier.

Communication

Dear Annie: So many people write in about their grown children not communicating with them much. My question for them is, when your children were young, did you talk with them instead of at them? Did you talk with the 2- or 3-year-old when they talked about the same thing over and over? How about the 5- or 8-year-old?