Ignoring his behavior won't do him any favors. It sounds like he is hurting, and when you are hurting, there is nothing like a family member showing that they care. Even if he pushes you away, just come back to him with love. Maybe your other children will be able to get through to him.

Left out

Dear Annie: For years, I have tried to have a relationship with my two daughters-in-law, and at some point, I finally gave up. Now, when we get together, the family gatherings are not horrible. But at best, they are superficial.

It is very difficult to have conversations when they text nearly the entire time -- which I never address -- or converse back and forth between each other and ignore me, even when I interject into conversations. It is as if I'm invisible or in a cone of silence.

When the holiday or event is over, then it's goodbye with a kiss and a hug and out the door until the next major birthday or holiday. I have, in the early years, tried to meet them for lunch -- on my dime -- or go shopping, but they have always respectfully declined.