Scam blocker

Dear Annie: I am an elderly person, and I purchased an AT&T phone that blocks all calls coming in except for the phone numbers you have listed in your phone. It tells the caller that if they leave their name, it will announce it, and if the person being called wants to answer it, they can.

This has saved me from a great many robocalls or calls from scammers. I chose to get the phone after my "grandson" called to tell me he was in jail. I told him to enjoy every minute there, hung up and got this phone. All elderly should have a phone like this. -- This Phone Works

Dear This Phone Works: Thank you for your tip. It is wonderful that a phone itself can protect you from scammers so you don't have to deal with them.

Waiting can be fun

Dear Annie: I truly love the answer you gave to Ticked Off. I was so surprised with how you responded to negativity with a positive answer! Your response will help to raise children in a more responsible and positive manner because it is true that children emulate what they see their parents do while growing up!