Dear Reporter From Findlay: Thank you for these wonderful stories of love and warmth. We may be quarantined, but the human spirit of giving and kindness cannot be detained. Great reporting!

Dear Annie: My story is about the "rainbows" we are seeing because our church members are forced to worship via videoconferences. Our usual 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Sunday services are now combined into one 9:00 a.m. service held online. Despite the difficulties of worshiping this way, some positives have emerged.

Our 8 o'clockers and 10 o'clockers are connecting in ways that never happened before, as our rector includes chat time both before and after the service.

One 8:00 a.m. service couple realized how few people they knew from the 10 o'clock service, and they realized they were probably not the only ones. This gave them the idea of creating an updated pictorial directory -- a big job, but they offered to oversee it once this pandemic is over. -- Silver Linings

Dear Silver Linings: How wonderful that strangers of the same church are now becoming friends. It is an opportunity for them to connect and share with one another outside of worship times as well. Sounds like you have a wise rector, too.