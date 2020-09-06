I would like to urge everyone to not take each other for granted and only realize their value when they are gone. Resolve to pay more attention to one another now. And be especially aware of not just the physical trauma but the emotional trauma the elderly must face. Hopefully, then we won't have to say with regret that we never knew! -- I Know Now

Dear I Know Now: Thank you for your very wise insights. I love them and am printing them in the hopes they help others open their eyes and see how much of a gift life is every day.

Rearview mirror

Dear Annie: I wanted to share with you a poem by William Butler Yeats that I have had pinned over my desk:

"Things said or done long years ago,

"Or things I did not do or say

"But thought that I might say or do,

"Weigh me down, and not a day

"But something is recalled,

"My conscience or my vanity appalled."

So, Mortified, who has "cringe attacks" when recalling embarrassing memories, is not alone! -- Maine

Dear Maine: I love Yeats and the clever way he wrote about regret. But my suggestion to anyone with embarrassing memories is to let it go. There is a reason the front windshield in a car is so much bigger than the rearview mirror: The past is the past. There is nothing you can do about mistakes you made in the past except apologize to anyone you hurt and do better. Open up to the joy of today.

