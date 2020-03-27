Dear Annie: I am a senior woman. Recently, my husband, our adult son and my caregiver have been bullying me.

It began when I witnessed inappropriate behavior between the caregiver and my husband. When I confronted my husband about it, he denied the obvious transgressions and instead verbally abused me. My son piled on and added to the verbal onslaught. This was very painful for me. It felt as though no one had my back.

Meanwhile, the caregiver not only didn't deny the relationship; she actually gloated about it. When I fired her, she was back the next day taunting me. Finally, I left home until she was gone.

I'm attending counseling, but even so, I'm having a hard time getting over this. I can't forget how cruel my husband and son were, as well as the caregiver. How can I get over the pain? Is it even possible? I'm really struggling. -- Victim

Dear Victim: Tell your therapist what happened, and ask her or him to report your caregiver's misconduct to the relevant agency in your state. I am sorry that this has happened to you. Bullying is never acceptable. Bullying a loved one is reprehensible.

Addressing addiction

