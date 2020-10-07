Dear Annie: I have been married for 34 years. Like all couples, there have been ups and downs. We have seen several counselors over the years to work with us in tough times. During those times, we still had intimacy in our marriage. We are now going on 15 months with no intimacy at all. She just says she can't because she does not feel connected to me.

We are going to counseling, and she said she was too overwhelmed with doing our finances alone. So, I got involved in that. Then she said that I could not make any sexual advances; it had to come from her. I have tried to make none, but I have slipped a few times. Now, she says that my drinking every day is our problem. So, I have cut back to a few cocktails on my off days. Still, I see no changing on her part.

I hate to think of starting my life over again without her, but I want a partner who wants me. I'm a good person and husband. I've been loyal, do my own laundry, most of the house cleaning and, until this year, all the yard maintenance and house maintenance, all while working 50 hours a week and advancing at work. I'm at a loss of what else to do. -- No Matter What I Do