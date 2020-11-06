Dear Annie: I have been married to a caring, sweet, very cool woman for the last 13 years. We have four children. Like all marriages, we've had our ups and downs, but I thought we were solid.

A few months ago, she started spending time with an old friend, "Jimmy," who is a shady guy. One night after spending time with Jimmy, she came home, sat beside me on the couch, and calmly told me that she wanted to separate and that she had already set her Facebook status to single. She claimed that I was manipulating her. While I've seen how manipulative her family can be, I've never been manipulative toward her, at least not intentionally. I've always supported her emotionally, and I've never withheld money or anything like that.

But when I told her that I didn't think I was being manipulative, she said she really had just fallen out of love. She talked about how I wasn't affectionate with her; I didn't hold her hand. Well, I have been sleeping on the couch a lot of nights the last few years, only due to my not wanting to roll on our 3-year-old, who slept in our bed almost every night.

We have not been intimate the last few years except when she was tipsy and wanted to. I was not into it but went along with it. But if it was more affection and handholding that she'd wanted, I wish she had just told me. I guess I overlooked the little things.