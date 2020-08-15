× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: You've probably heard this story a hundred times before. One of my daughters is in an abusive marriage. It is not physical but verbal abuse. Her husband is incredibly controlling: My daughter has no access to money or even mail. She has no freedom of choice in what she does, and he attempts to isolate her from family. He manipulates every situation, every possible situation to his advantage.

My daughter knows that she has full support from her parents and siblings, yet she freezes when she thinks of actually taking the step to leave him. They have a 6-year-old daughter who seems emotionally fragile; I suspect this is from what she has observed at home.

How do I support my daughter when I am so frustrated and saddened by how broken she is? What do I say to assure her that I am ready to help her, but she has to do the heavy lifting? -- Always a Mom