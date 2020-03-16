× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Last winter, I noticed evidence of mice in our pantry: holes in bags of birdseed, herb stuffing and chocolate. Being a completely sappy animal lover (yes, even mice -- they are so cute), I bought two Havahart traps and captured 12 mice over a two-week period. Or maybe it was one mouse 12 times, but I'm convinced it was the former as there has been no evidence of mice since then.

To be sure the mice don't return, you must release them at least one mile away so that they can't find their way back. Luckily, we have a field about that distance from our house, so no one else should have visits from "our" mice.

I'm an artist and occasionally put a mouse in my paintings. -- Mad About Mice

Dear Mad about Mice: I love the image of a sweet little mouse sneaking into one of your paintings. What a clever idea! Thank you for sharing your tips to humanely trap and release mice. As a fellow animal lover, I welcome your kind and thoughtful wisdom.

Ducks in a row