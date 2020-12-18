Dear Annie: I am about to get married to a woman I am still madly in love with, five years after we first met. Within two months after our first date, we told each other we were in love with each other and wanted to date each other exclusively. Yet, within four months, she was lying to me, going off for a night here and a night there, claiming to visit her sister, but actually staying with a married man she's known since high school -- a man with whom, she has admitted to me, she cheated on her late husband.

During our first year of dating, she tried reassuring me that it's "emotional, not physical." Is that supposed to be better?! I told her she knows how I feel, and I'd appreciate her not talking to this man, at this point.

Yet, one day she was showing me something on her phone and accidentally showed me photos of them together. I looked at her phone later and saw the photos were dated recently. She lied to me about her whereabouts on those days. I have confronted her about her ongoing relationship with this man. She refuses to admit they still see each other.