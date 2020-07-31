Dear Annie: Another spring sports season is here, and another knot is taking hold in my stomach. A friend of mine introduced me to an older adult friend of hers, "Greg." He doesn't have much family except for one relative who lives a couple of towns away. Greg used to visit this relative quite often but hardly does anymore because this relative is busy with children. Since then, Greg has worked his way into our lives, inviting himself to every sports event our children have. He wants to know when all of their practices and games are, shows up early at our house to ride with us and spends the whole day -- almost every weekend -- with us.

Greg is a nice guy but doesn't know when to give my family space. We try our best to include him in these events, but he doesn't know when to leave, and he stays way past the time everyone else has left. While we're at the games, he talks negatively about everyone and doesn't stop. I've told him I don't want to hear it anymore. It gets better for a little while, and then it starts up again. It really ruins being at the games and watching my children play. I'm sure my children can feel my stress, and it's making game day less fun. I would like to just go and enjoy their games and not feel this sense of obligation of letting Greg know our schedule, needing to always include him and being his sounding board. It's really starting to get on my nerves. He has been good to my children, but I am resenting this intrusion in our lives. -- Trapped