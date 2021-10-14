Pam admitted then that he had shown interest in her around that time, but Pam said she told him off immediately. She always thought he was annoying and said she didn't respond to him at all except to tell him off. Pam has never had a boyfriend but always wanted one. Her parents wanted her to wait until she was a bit older. She seemed a bit jealous of the time I spent with Joey, so I always made it a point to spend alone time with her as well. Joey was a part of our larger friend group at school but was alienated after he and I broke it off. Everyone thought he was an idiot to cheat on me like that.

Last week, a mutual friend said Pam told her she was the reason Joey and I broke up last year. I confronted Pam today, and she admitted that she was the other girl. She was very upset and sorry. She said Joey had called her and professed how much he liked her and she, during this hourlong phone call, entertained the idea of liking him as well. She said it was no more than that before she came to her senses and refused his idea. Pam says she had wanted to tell me but just couldn't, and it has been eating at her for the past year. What should I do? Forgive Pam, who has never done anything like that before, or stop being her friend? -- Jilted Teen