I was slighted during the event, in keeping with what our relationship had turned into, but I was strong. I have that milestone, a universal and timeless tradition in my memory. My only daughter actually told me I would not be coming to her wedding, and I was absent. Today, my son is dead, and I have no regrets because I have that moment in my memory of his short life. The awkward moments have faded. Perhaps they should read Karl Pillemer's "Fault Lines, Fractured Families and How to Mend Them," before they go. They are not alone and maybe their presence will be a turn in the relationship. For whatever reason, the son has made the first move. The couple will likely be having their grandchildren. They don't want to keep the door closed on the possibility "RSVPP" will share in that joy. Life, as I learned, is unpredictable. -- A Mother Always