Dear Annie: I am a female, 67 years old, living alone, no children, and my house is paid for. I live in Virginia.

My only sister (I have no other siblings), Mary, is 70, has a husband, and they have an adult son and adult daughter, all living in Florida. My best friend, Jane, 67, lives a mile from me, and I talk with her on the phone or visit at least once a week. She is a widow with no children.

Mary has invited me to live near them in Florida. Jane does not want me to move, as she has no relatives except a cousin, who she talks to maybe once a month. My old house needs repairs inside and out. There is a lot of yardwork, too, which I am not able to do very much of due to arthritis and other health problems.

I don't want to leave Jane, but I would like to move and downsize. What do you suggest? -- Thinking of Moving

Dear Thinking of Moving: Living near your sister sounds like a great idea. You will be close to family and be able to downsize. You can't please everyone all the time, and if Florida is the best decision for you and your life right now, then go for it. Being a good friend to Jane means having an honest conversation with her. Tell her how much you love your friendship and will miss your weekly visits.